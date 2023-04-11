Sports

Dare harps on importance of Sports Industry Policy

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said the reclassification of sports from recreation to business as contained in the Sports Indus- try Policy will ensure Nigeria’s sporting infrastructures will never suffer any neglect again. The Sports Minister said this at the weekend after in- specting renovation works at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

“With the incentives that have been approved by the Federal Executive Council kicking in shortly, we will be able to leverage on private sec- tor financing of stadium and other infrastructure,” he said.

“A lot of people supported me for starting the journey of renovating the National stadium in Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan. Yes, it was a bold move in the face of dwindling government revenue and we had to think of an alternative way of starting it. “I can understand why the place has been abandoned for years. The cost of renovating stadiums all over the world is enormous. The Santiago Ber- nabue Stadium in Madrid is estimated to cost $700m while a 15,000 capacity Maldives stadium will cost $25m.

The estimate we got for National stadium in Lagos is $41m which is about 21 billion naira. “We wanted 10 sponsors to take up different sections of the stadium but only Chief Kessigton Adebutu hearkened to our call.” Meanwhile, Dare has said his biggest achievement in sports as minister would not be in the rehabilitation of the stadia, but the reclassification of sports as business and the enactment of the Sports Industry Policy.

Dare said with the reclassification of sports as business backed by the Sports Industry Policy, our sporting infrastructures will be maintained for the greater good of all Nigerians, especially our youths.

