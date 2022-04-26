Sports

Dare inspects stadia in Ibadan, Delta

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has continued his quest for sports development at the grassroots with inspection of two stadia in Ibadan and Delta with the aim of finding a way to make it suitable for use as he did with the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

 

The Stadium hosted the Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against Ghana just as the National Stadium, Surulere, is currently undergoing repairs.

 

After the successful renovation of the Moshood Abiola stadium Abuja, the excellent work at the Daura stadium in Katsina state and the brilliant updates from the National stadium in Lagos, the Oyo state born administrator has moved his renovation adventure to Ibadan the  Oyo state capital where work is ongoing at the Obafemi Awolowo stadium.

 

Dare expressed satisfaction withwhat ison groundandhas promised to give it his full concentration and support before the expiration of his tenure.

 

Few days ago, the minister was in Delta State, where he praised the organisers of the fast-approaching National Sports Festival, Delta 2022, for working ahead of time for the games. He was particularly impressed with the state of sporting facilities already completed ahead of the games.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

MTN partners LaLiga to bring top entertainment to fans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunications operator, MTN, has announced a partnership with LaLiga, the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish football league system, currently one of the most popular leagues in football, featuring many of the most talented stars and household names in the world.   A highlight of the partnership, which also grants […]
Sports

Olympic Games: Nigeria volleyball’ll qualify, says NVBF boss

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod is confident that the nation’s beach volleyball women’s team stands a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.   Nimrod told journalists that the COVID-19 will play a vital role whenever the Confederation of Africa Volleyball decides to choose a host for the final round. […]
Sports

2020 Olympics: Ogwumike, Akhator, Ezinne, 13 others hit D’Tigress camp in Atlanta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF) has invited 16 players to Atlanta for a 10- day training camp as preparation commences for the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo. Training camp to be held at Fairfield Inn & Suites, Atlanta will start on Sunday and end on Monday, February 8.   The list is headlined by centre; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica