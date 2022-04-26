Dare inspects stadia in Ibadan, Delta

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has continued his quest for sports development at the grassroots with inspection of two stadia in Ibadan and Delta with the aim of finding a way to make it suitable for use as he did with the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Stadium hosted the Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against Ghana just as the National Stadium, Surulere, is currently undergoing repairs.

After the successful renovation of the Moshood Abiola stadium Abuja, the excellent work at the Daura stadium in Katsina state and the brilliant updates from the National stadium in Lagos, the Oyo state born administrator has moved his renovation adventure to Ibadan the Oyo state capital where work is ongoing at the Obafemi Awolowo stadium.

Dare expressed satisfaction withwhat ison groundandhas promised to give it his full concentration and support before the expiration of his tenure.

Few days ago, the minister was in Delta State, where he praised the organisers of the fast-approaching National Sports Festival, Delta 2022, for working ahead of time for the games. He was particularly impressed with the state of sporting facilities already completed ahead of the games.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...