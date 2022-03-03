Dare, Lagos SWAN celebrate Fabio Lanipekun at 80

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated one of the nation’s foremost broadcasters, Fabio Lanipekun on his 80th birthday. The minister described the veteran broadcaster as a leading light in television reportage and production as well as a pioneer sports commentator.

“Uncle Fabio, as we fondly call him, inspired some many people and endeared Nigerians to sports broadcasting and live commentaries in his active years. His voice was unmistakable, his passion infectious and his command flawless. We thank God for his life.

I believe he will still be around for many more years,” the Minister said. Fabio Lanipekun was the head of sports at the Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) headquarters for many years and also served as the Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the Nigeria Olympic Committee(NOC) at some point in his career. Also, Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has joined members of the sports fraternity in felicitating with former Nigeria Olympics Committee Public Relations Officer, Lanipekun.

The association described the octogenarian as one of a kind who walked an uncharted path after emerging as one of the first Nigerians to be trained in sports journalism in 1964 shortly after starting with the defunct Daily Express. Chairman, Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun, in a statement on Wednesday said, “We are glad today to celebrate one of our elders in the industry who has continued to age like a fine wine. Attaining that age in present Nigeria where life expectancy is way below 50 calls for serious celebration and we are so happy to be associated with him.”

