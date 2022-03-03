Sports

Dare, Lagos SWAN celebrate Fabio Lanipekun at 80

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated one of the nation’s foremost broadcasters, Fabio Lanipekun on his 80th birthday. The minister described the veteran broadcaster as a leading light in television reportage and production as well as a pioneer sports commentator.

“Uncle Fabio, as we fondly call him, inspired some many people and endeared Nigerians to sports broadcasting and live commentaries in his active years. His voice was unmistakable, his passion infectious and his command flawless. We thank God for his life.

I believe he will still be around for many more years,” the Minister said. Fabio Lanipekun was the head of sports at the Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) headquarters for many years and also served as the Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the Nigeria Olympic Committee(NOC) at some point in his career. Also, Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has joined members of the sports fraternity in felicitating with former Nigeria Olympics Committee Public Relations Officer, Lanipekun.

The association described the octogenarian as one of a kind who walked an uncharted path after emerging as one of the first Nigerians to be trained in sports journalism in 1964 shortly after starting with the defunct Daily Express. Chairman, Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun, in a statement on Wednesday said, “We are glad today to celebrate one of our elders in the industry who has continued to age like a fine wine. Attaining that age in present Nigeria where life expectancy is way below 50 calls for serious celebration and we are so happy to be associated with him.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

ITTF African tourney: Quadri begins defence in Yaounde

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria’s leading table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, will today begins the defence of his Africa’s singles event in Yaoundé, Cameroon venue of the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Table Tennis Championships holding from September 1 to 7. Aruna is the men’s singles favourite as the Nigerian is ranked 19th in the world and […]
Sports

US Open: Serena surpasses Evert’s record

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as Venus, Clijsters fall in first round Six time champion Serena Williams made a sparkling start at the 2020 U.S. Open Tennis championship by surpassing Chris Evert’s record of winning most matches at the Grand Slam event. The 38-year-old mother of one made history at Flushing Meadows Tuesday when she beat Kristie Ahn 7-5 6-3 […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: France end winless run as Scotland revive hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reigning champions France beat Finland 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday thanks to Antoine Griezmann’s double strike to snap a five-game winless streak while Scotland kept their hopes alive with a 1-0 win in Austria. In other action, Portugal and the Netherlands stayed on track to reach the finals in Qatar next […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica