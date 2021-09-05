Dare lauds peaceful LG elections in Ogbomoso’s 5 LGAs

Metro & Crime

…greets SGF, Boss Mustapha, at 65

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has lauded the peaceful congress held across the five local government areas in Ogbomosoland at the weekend.
In a statement made available to the press on Sunday, Dare, who is also the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso land, said the APC members in Ogbomoso showed the spirit of true progressives during and after the local government congress. The party’s interest was put above all personal ambitions for the sake of progress and unity.

Dare, who was present at the venue of the congress in Ogbomoso North Local Government, was welcomed by party faithful who appreciated having him in their midst.
Addressing the mammoth crowd of APC members, Dare appreciated the mass turnout of the progressives at the local government.
“This massive turn out is good for our party. We have shown that we are ready to win. In 2023, at all levels of power in Oyo State, APC must come back to power. At the federal level, APC will continue after President Muhammadu Buhari because the President has worked and built a solid foundation. Our assignment in Ogbomoso is to ensure we have a united APC.
“Party faithfuls must work together with the leaders to achieve victory at the polls. We don’t have any misunderstanding in Ogbomoso, we are together. All of us are working for one aim: that is the progress and success of the APC.”
Meanwhile, Dare has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha on his 65th birthday.
Applauding the SGF for complementing the efforts of the President, Dare acknowledged the contributions of Mustapha to the social, economic and political development of the country.
Dare, joined other members of the APC in celebrating a distinguished public servant and seasoned administrator, adding that Mustapha has consistently done the country proud in various capacities.
In his goodwill message, Dare called on the political class to emulate the exemplary leadership qualities of the SGF.
He said: “I am delighted to convey my warm greetings to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as he clocks 65.
“The SGF is not just a blessing to the APC but Nigeria in general.
“He has consistently played vital roles in different capacities, in promoting development at all levels of government in Nigeria.
“The celebrant is a role model to many of us, as he is known for credibility, professionalism and patriotism.
“I wish the SGF greater success in life.”
The minister prayed to God to strengthen the celebrant in his endeavours.

