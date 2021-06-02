News

Dare launches scholarship for indigent Oyo undergraduates

About 120 youths who gathered to celebrate the 55th birthday anniversary of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, at his Akobo area residence in Ibadan have applauded his introduction of a scholarship scheme for Indigent Oyo State students.

It was a gathering like no other as issues around youth development took center-stage, overshadowing the birthday celebrations. The celebrationsturned -youth engagement excited the celebrant as he fielded questions from the youths and also enlightened them on the achievements of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

He particularly laid emphasis on the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) which is one of the initiatives of the Ministry. The Minister said: “The NYIF is aimed at essentially supporting entrepreneurship among the youth. Thousands of youth have registered for this loan which will go a long way to boost Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) as well as encourage new business innovations.” “Also, the Ministry has introduced the Graduate Attachment Program (GAP) with its focal point on integrating fresh graduates into relevant jobs/ skills in order to provide them with the necessary work experience(s) while they also receive stipend during the program.

