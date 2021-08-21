Dare mourns demise of former MILAD of Oyo State, Olurin

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has described the passing of former Military Governor of Oyo state, General Adetunji Olurin (rtd) as a huge loss to the nation.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Dare acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the late military officer to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria in general, adding that the late former military administrator played key roles in the military and civilian regimes.

While commiserating with the people and government of Ogun and Oyo states, the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, called on the Olurin family to sustain the good deeds of their late patriarch.

In a condolence message, Dare prayed for eternal bliss for the deceased.

He said: “I received with pain the news of the demise of former Military Administrator of Oyo State, General Adetunji Olurin (rtd).

“The deceased was a gentle officer, elderstatesman and community leader.

“He served Oyo state and Nigeria meritoriously in various capacities.

“His worthy legacies will forever be remembered by his family members, friends and associates.

“The late military officer lived a remarkable life.”

Dare, who stressed that the late Olurin was a rallying point for his contemporaries and younger generation, extended his condolences to the entire Olurin family over the loss.

