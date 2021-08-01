Dare, NBBF boss salute D’Tigers after Olympics ouster

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the caretaker president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation,

Musa Kids, have expressed their thank and appreciation to the players and technical crew of Nigeria’s national men’s basketball team after the team’s campaign at the Olympic Games came to an end on Saturday.

“My thanks and appreciation go to the players and coaching staff of the D’Tigers,” said the Minister. “They represented Nigeria impressively and we thank them for their resilience, efforts and their patriotic commitment.”

D’Tigers lost 80-71 to Italy to crash out of the men’s basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics but their performances before and during the Olympics gives room for many to be optimistic about the future of the team led by United States-born coach Mike Brown. D’Tigers comprised entirely of players making their debut at the Olympics, while some were participating at an international championship for the first time.

The minister added: “They came and gave a good account of themselves to the world that Nigeria will compete amongst the best basketball nations.

“And to Mike Brown and the coaching staff, thank you for building this team and your faith in the team. “You have performed tremendously well and Nigerians thank you sincerely.”

Also, Musa Kidda, the caretaker president of the Nigerian Basketball Federation, has expressed his gratitude to the men’s national basketball team for representing Nigeria “very well” at the on-going Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

