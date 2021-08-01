Sports

Dare, NBBF boss salute D’Tigers after Olympics ouster

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the caretaker president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation,

 

Musa Kids, have expressed their thank and appreciation to the players and technical crew of Nigeria’s national men’s basketball team after the team’s campaign at the Olympic Games came to an end on Saturday.

 

“My thanks and appreciation go to the players and coaching staff of the D’Tigers,” said the Minister. “They represented Nigeria impressively and we thank them for their resilience, efforts and their patriotic commitment.”

 

D’Tigers lost 80-71 to Italy to crash out of the men’s basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics but their performances before and during the Olympics gives room for many to be optimistic about the future of the team led by United States-born coach Mike Brown. D’Tigers comprised entirely of players making their debut at the Olympics, while some were participating at an international championship for the first time.

 

The minister added: “They came and gave a good account of themselves to the world that Nigeria will compete amongst the best basketball nations.

 

“And to Mike Brown and the coaching staff, thank you for building this team and your faith in the team. “You have performed tremendously well and Nigerians thank you sincerely.”

 

Also, Musa Kidda, the caretaker president of the Nigerian Basketball Federation, has expressed his gratitude to the men’s national basketball team for representing Nigeria “very well” at the on-going Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Stage set for Sportsville award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Sportsville award which holds today at Ibis Royale Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Organizers of the award disclosed yesterday that every arrangement has been put in place for a memorable outing. Chairman of the event’s planning committee, Tony Ubani in a statement said top on the list […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Leipzig battle back from two goals down to beat Gladbach

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Bayern Munich end three-game winless run in style • Juventus draw at Hellas Verona despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal RB Leipzig’s Alexander Sørloth headed in a stoppage-time winner as they battled back from two goals down to beat visitors Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stay two points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Sørloth, who […]
Sports

EPL: Burnley stun 10-man Arsenal, Leicester sweep past Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Fulham take point from champions Liverpool, Palace deny Spurs *Saints hammer Sheffield United 3-0 Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct as a desperately poor Arsenal side were stunned at home by Premier League strugglers Burnley. Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s wretched run of form continued as he failed to score at the right end […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica