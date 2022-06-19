Sports

Dare, Nimrod, others get Blueprint Newspapers award

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod, would be receiving different categories of award from Blueprint Newspapers.

 

The event schedule for Thursday, June 23, is tagged Blueprint Annual Public Lecture, Impact Series/Awards, the 2022 edition and will be taking at International Conference Center in Abuja.

 

The theme of the event is: 2023 Politics, National Security and Nigeria’s Stability with Mai Bala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State as Special Guest of Honour. Minister of Sports is being honoured with Sports Icon of The Year 2021, while Nimrod will be honoured with Sports Administrator of The Year.

 

According to the Chairman of Blueprint Newspapers, Mohammed Idris, the choice of the topic is informed by the prevailing circumstances in the country where national unity and cohesion are gradually being eroded.

 

He added that the effort is the company’s modest contribution to national discourse with the aim of proffering solutions to the myriad of challenges faced by the nation.

Other personalities to be honoured are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, (Person of The Year award), Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai and many other important personalities considered worthy of receiving awards following their contributions to the development of Nigeria.

 

