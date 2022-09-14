Dare, Okowa storm Lagos for Amusan, Brume

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare and President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria, (AFN), Tonobok Okowa are expected to grace the unveiling ceremony of two of Nigeria’s brightest and best track and field stars, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume as Primus Trust Bank Brand Ambassadors. The unveiling ceremony holds today at Eko Hotels and Suites and the duo of Dare and Okowa have superintended over the brightest moments of Nigerian athletics. Dare restored order in the AFN after his appointment as Sports Minister in 2019 and through his various projects, particularly the adopt an athlete initiative laid the foundation for the renaissance of sports in Nigeria, especially athletics. Dare provided the enabling environment for the AFN to rise again after its self-made crisis between 2017 and 2019 and this led to the election of Okowa as President of the federation. Since Okowa and the new executive board of the AFN assumed leadership of the federation, the profile of the federation has risen in geometrical proportion.
