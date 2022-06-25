Sports

Dare optimistic on discovery of more Onyalis, Ogunkoyas

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as AFN starts National Trials in Benin

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Hon. Sunday Dare has expressed his optimism that Nigeria can discover more athletes in the shape and form of Mary Onyali, Faliliat Ogunkoya and Olopade Adenekan as the Athletics Federation of Nigeria begins its National Trials today, in Benin. The Minister made this known in a message of support, as the country begins on journey to the World Athletics Championship in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, both in the month of July, 2022.

The National Trials at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin would serve as a qualifying tourney for the athletes. Dare said “we do hope we can discover more Mary Onyalis, Falilat Ogunkoya, Olopade Adenekan at the National Open Trials.

This presents us an opportunity for athletes to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and also get finetunes, so we get the best out of them. We must focus on making the country proud during Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, as the National Open Trials starts today at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. On the first day of the Trials, field events such as the Discus (men), Pole Vault (men and women) and Hammer Throw (men) will take place while the 1 0 , 0 0 0m men’s final will also take place.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Jota scores Liverpool winner as Wolves’ Patricio carried off with head injury

Posted on Author Reporter

Diogo Jota rekindled Liverpool’s Premier League top-four hopes with the winning goal on his return to Molineux in a game that ended with a worrying head injury to Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio. Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolves in September, drilled a low first-time shot under Patricio to settle a tight contest, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

Nigeria Powerlifting Federation partners FG to engage Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Powerlifting Federation (NPF) has revealed that the federation is set to partner the Ministry of Youth and Sports and all stakeholders in sports development through constant competitions to engage Nigerian youths.   Speaking in a press conference in Abuja, the President of the federation and US-based Nigerian Professional International Powerlifter, Sunday Erepadei, a.k.a […]
Sports

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without Covid’, says IOC VP

Posted on Author Reporter

*Games to begin July 23, 2021 The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year “with or without Covid”, the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says. John Coates confirmed to news agency AFP that the Olympics would start on July 23 next year, calling them the “Games that conquered Covid”. They were originally […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica