Dare orders closure of National Stadium, Lagos

The National Stadium Surulere in Lagos will be temporarily closed, due to the collapse of one of the floodlights. Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, made this known, after inspecting the collapsed floodlight mast and the remaining standing floodlights. Speaking to his media team immediately after inspecting the stadium, the minister ordered the closure of the stadium. “Thank God there was no casualty. I also inspected the three other light masts, the effects of age and weather elements were visible clearly, they are also suspect after 51 years,” he said. “Based on my assessment, advice of experts and in the interest of public safety, with the temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities, proper assessment and necessary action will be taken soon. “The concession process towards fully privatizing the Surulere stadium which began last year will be expedited by the Federal Government through the ICRC towards a comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the 51 years old edifice. “We have decided to err on the side of caution, hence the decision to impose extensive restrictions around the stadium. We request the cooperation of anyone who this decision may inconvenience as we cannot ascertain the reality on the ground.”
Related Articles
Egypt 2023: F’Eagles go for bronze against Tunisia
Seven-time champions Nigeria on Wednesday commenced training sessions for their third-place match against Tunisia at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations ongoing in Egypt. A lone goal defeat to The Gambia’s Young Scorpions in the tournament’s second semi-final in Cairo on Monday condemned the Flying Eagles to the classification match, in which they […]
EPL: Man City hammer Leicester, Arsenal pound Norwich
Manchester City held off an unlikely Leicester comeback to clinch a ninth successive Premier League win in thrilling style and move six points clear at the top of the table. It looked like the defending champions had wrapped up the points by half-time as they led a depleted Foxes side 4-0, with a […]
EPL: Son ‘accepts’ substitution after Spurs star’s tantrum
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min insisted he “accepted” Antonio Conte’s decision to substitute him in Thursday’s crucial 3-0 win over Arsenal despite his angry reaction to the decision. Son scored Tottenham’s third goal early in the second half as Conte’s side demolished their north London rivals to reignite their hopes of a top four […]