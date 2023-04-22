Dare orders closure of National Stadium, Lagos

The National Stadium Surulere in Lagos will be temporarily closed, due to the collapse of one of the floodlights. Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, made this known, after inspecting the collapsed floodlight mast and the remaining standing floodlights. Speaking to his media team immediately after inspecting the stadium, the minister ordered the closure of the stadium. “Thank God there was no casualty. I also inspected the three other light masts, the effects of age and weather elements were visible clearly, they are also suspect after 51 years,” he said. “Based on my assessment, advice of experts and in the interest of public safety, with the temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities, proper assessment and necessary action will be taken soon. “The concession process towards fully privatizing the Surulere stadium which began last year will be expedited by the Federal Government through the ICRC towards a comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the 51 years old edifice. “We have decided to err on the side of caution, hence the decision to impose extensive restrictions around the stadium. We request the cooperation of anyone who this decision may inconvenience as we cannot ascertain the reality on the ground.”