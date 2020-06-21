Dare orders out illegal occupants of MKO Abiola Stadium facilities

M

inister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has ordered all illegal occupants of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, to immediately vacate the facilities so as to allow proper rehabilitation to commence.

Dare, who stated this during the facilities tour of the stadium on Saturday, gave all the occupants till July 15, to relocate from the edifice.

He said the ultimatum became necessary as the ministry was ready to embark on serious maintenance and rehabilitation of the national sports edifice, which hosted the 2003 All-Africa Games.

Places visited by the minister and his team included the generator room, conjunction panel room, Outdoor Hall of Fame, Family Picnic slop and the 4,000 space car park.

Other facilities visited during the tour include offices and game centres of the basketball, badminton, volleyball, wrestling, swimming and tennis federations.

The minister was accompanied on the tour by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda and the stadium renovation partners from the Federal capital territory Authority (FCDA).

Like this: Like Loading...