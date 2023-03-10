Sports

Dare praises FAME Foundation for promoting women’s cause

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has showered encomiums on FAME Foundation, for its unflinching dedication to the promotion of the cause of women, prospering women and girls in Nigeria and Africa, at large. FAME Foundation, is a genderbased NGO which has since its inception, put smiles on the faces of women in Nigeria and Africa. One of the activities of FAME Foundation, is the annual International Women’s Day Football Tournament, an activity that gives hope to young girls, and helps in reshaping their lives for the better.

As the Guest of Honour, at this year’s event, the Sports minister on Wednesday, applauded the foundation for leading the cause of women in Nigeria. “We have been watching closely, the effort of FAME Foundation in the last five years, and I am glad that it’s paying off. We can all see that the enthusiasm displayed here is massive and commendable,” Dare said.

“I want to use this medium to call on other NGOs to take the cue from the FAME Foundation, in championing the cause of women.” Remarkably, Chief Dare happily recalled how under his watch as Minister of Sports, women have done exceptionally well in terms of bringing lots of laurels and international recognition to the country. Most recently was their exploits at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where all the 12 gold medals won by Team Nigeria were won by women as Nigeria recorded her best performance ever at the quadrennial games.

