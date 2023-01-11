Sports

Dare promotes Kola Daniel as Executive Media Aide

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mr. Kola Daniel, One of the media aides, of the Minister for Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, has been promoted to the Position of Executive Media Aide. Daniel, an ace Sportswriter and Media Aide was elevated in status, following an appraisal carried out in November last year, to properly evaluate and situate performances by staff of the Ministry.

The report on the exercise, seen pressmen rated Mr. Daniel and a few others, as top and most effective staff. Daniel thus ventured into the new year in style, after a well deserved promotion by his principal, Chief Sunday Dare, who was unequivocal in heaping praises on the dexterity, commitment, foresight and deligence; in handling any task assigned to him.

“After appraising all of my staff, I considered him as one of the best, most productive member of staff, hence, my decision to elevate him to the position of Executive Media Aide,” Dare said. Receiving this news, an elated Daniel told pressmen that, he was overwhelmed with happiness and satisfaction, such a timely reward and recognition to his services, has brought him. He reserved special thanks for his principal for finding him worthy of being relied on, and committed to remaining loyal, while learning under him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Chelsea ‘preparing improved £110m Romelu Lukaku bid’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea are positioning to up the ante in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku this summer. Their opening bid was reportedly turned down by Inter Milan, who had previously labelled the striker as ‘untouchable’, although the latest offer in the pipeline will undoubtedly make the Nerazzurri sit up and take note. Lukaku has history with […]
Sports

Nigerians can rule global athletics, says Abuja Marathon’s MD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Managing Director of Abuja International Marathon, Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, who was in Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to support the Team Nigeria contingent, over the weekend posited that Nigeria has what it takes to dominate athletics at the global level with a well-structured elite athlete development programme.   In a statement signed by Abuja […]
Sports

Hosts Cameroon name squad for AFCON

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hosts Cameroon have named a 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on January 9. Vincent Aboubakar will captain the Indomitable Lions, who last won the tournament in 2017 and are bidding for their sixth continental crown. Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, Napoli midfielder Andre- Frank Zambo Anguissa and Bayern Munich forward […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica