Dare promotes Kola Daniel as Executive Media Aide

Mr. Kola Daniel, One of the media aides, of the Minister for Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, has been promoted to the Position of Executive Media Aide. Daniel, an ace Sportswriter and Media Aide was elevated in status, following an appraisal carried out in November last year, to properly evaluate and situate performances by staff of the Ministry.

The report on the exercise, seen pressmen rated Mr. Daniel and a few others, as top and most effective staff. Daniel thus ventured into the new year in style, after a well deserved promotion by his principal, Chief Sunday Dare, who was unequivocal in heaping praises on the dexterity, commitment, foresight and deligence; in handling any task assigned to him.

“After appraising all of my staff, I considered him as one of the best, most productive member of staff, hence, my decision to elevate him to the position of Executive Media Aide,” Dare said. Receiving this news, an elated Daniel told pressmen that, he was overwhelmed with happiness and satisfaction, such a timely reward and recognition to his services, has brought him. He reserved special thanks for his principal for finding him worthy of being relied on, and committed to remaining loyal, while learning under him.

