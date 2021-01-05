Dare reassures Nigerians on National Sports Festival date

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has reassured Nigerians that the National Sports Festival slated to hold from the 14th of February, 2021 will go on as scheduled.

He reassured Nigerians and stakeholders that the date of the festival still remains February 14th, as he dismissed speculations that the date might be shifted once again.

“The Sports Festival will still hold on February 14th, all things being equal. We have been postponing the event since last year (2020); we are not planning to move the date yet again.

We want to assure Nigerians and all stakeholders that the event will commence on the slated date in Benin City,” he assured. The minister also assured that after the National Sports Festival in February, plans will be made to move to the National Youth Games.

