Dare receives Amusan in Birmingham after Oregon heroics

…as Ashe, Ofili, Chukwuma arrive Commonwealth Games village

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare on Friday received Oluwatobiloba Amusan for the first time after she brought glory to Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon. Sunday Dare once again expressed his delight with the achievements of Amusan, reminding her that she has written her name boldly in history.

“You have made Nigerians happy and the country stands firmly behind you and other athletes too. Thank you for your brilliant performance and for displaying the Nigerian spirit,” Dare said.

He urged her, alongside other athletes to remain focused on the task at hand in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Team Nigeria will begin its journey to triumph in the Track and Field event of the Commonwealth Games from Monday, August 1.

Meanwhile, sprinters Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Favour Ashe have arrived Team Nigeria’s camp for the ongoing Commonwealth Games with a clear message: We come here for business.

Ashe, the reigning Nigerian champion in the 100m was the first of the trio to arrive on Friday while Ofili, the Nigerian 200m record holder and Chukwuma arrived aboard KLM Saturday afternoon with renowned coach, Gabriel Okon.

Both Ofili and Chukwuma will be seeking to return Nigeria to the top of the podium as Commonwealth Games champion in the 100m, eight years after Blessing Okagbare successfully completed a sprint double in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ashe on his part will be hoping he can make history as the first Nigerian man to win the blue ribband title at the Games.

The closest the nation has come was the silver medal finishes by Davidson Ezinwa, Uchenna Emedolu and Olusoji Fasuba and Ashe can be the man to write that new chapter a whole nation has been waiting to read. The men and women’s 100m event will start on Tuesda

