Dare reiterates plan to reposition sports

Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has reiterated his commitment to ensure total implementation of the policies to drive sports development in Nigeria. Dare stated that two major all-encompassing documents which would further catalyze his sports development drive will soon be ready.

He said: “The National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) and Football Masterplan Committee will be producing two wholesome documents that will further foster sports development “We have been able to successfully re-classify sports as a business and this is just a small part of a larger plan.

The final draft of the National Sports Industry Policy has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice and we are positive it would change the face of sports in the country. ” The Minister further stated that the Committee on Football Masterplan development which was set up to develop football in the country would submit its report in the first week of May.

Through the Minister’s Adopt-a-Sports Facility Initiative, after 11 years of neglect, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja has enjoyed comprehensive rejuvenation, getting CAF/FIFA’s pass mark and hosting major sports activities. Also, the National Stadium, Surulere is currently under revamp after suffering 19 years of abandonment.

Also, the Minister initiated the Adopt-an-athlete initiative which has seen over 32 athletes receive financial support both in Naira and Dollars to help lessen the burden of tournament participations, medical bills and outof- competition trainings.

In what represented a boost for the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Dare gave a clear mandate to the league Management Company (LMC) to enforce club licensing for teams, with the need to take the games to the people through the NPFL TV, as well as sanctions for clubs who break the League’s Code of Conduct. Dare reassured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring lasting impact of the programs

