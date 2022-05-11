Sports

Dare rejects calls to join 2023 contest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

 

The Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has rejected calls for him to run for either the Oyo State governorship or senatorial seats preferring to complete his term.

Dare said: “The assignment given to me on behalf of the Nigerian people by President Muhammadu Buhari is a national and an important one for the development of our youth and sports. I have in the last three years been committed to bringing about far reaching changes in these areas. Noble initiatives and policies are about to be delivered in these sectors.

“It is my desire to stand down and assist Mr. President completely and to leave a lasting legacy in the areas of Youth and Sports Development for Nigeria.

“The APC equally has a Presidential election battle ahead to which I will make available my skills and experience like I did in 2014 and 2015 to help our party win the Presidency.”

 

Our Reporters

