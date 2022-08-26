Dare rewards young gymnast with N250,000

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has rewarded young gymnast, Stephanie Onisiriuka, with cash reward of #250,000 after her heroic performance at the African Championships held in Pretoria, South Africa. Onisiriuka won gold medal at the recently concluded 12th African Gymnastics Championships that took place in South Africa.

While making the presentation to the athlete in Abuja, the minister described the Young Gymnast as a true Ambassador of sports in the country. “The Ministry has been monitoring the performance and progress of the 11-year-old African Champion Gymnast ever since she participated at the National Youth Games, Ilorin in 2019 where she won a Bronze medal,” the minister said. “The Ministry was also following your performance during the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival. You won one gold, two silver and one bronze medals, and you were adjudged to be the second best all-round Gymnast

