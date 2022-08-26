Sports

Dare rewards young gymnast with N250,000

Posted on Author Olamilekan Balogun Comment(0)

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has rewarded young gymnast, Stephanie Onisiriuka, with cash reward of #250,000 after her heroic performance at the African Championships held in Pretoria, South Africa. Onisiriuka won gold medal at the recently concluded 12th African Gymnastics Championships that took place in South Africa.

While making the presentation to the athlete in Abuja, the minister described the Young Gymnast as a true Ambassador of sports in the country. “The Ministry has been monitoring the performance and progress of the 11-year-old African Champion Gymnast ever since she participated at the National Youth Games, Ilorin in 2019 where she won a Bronze medal,” the minister said. “The Ministry was also following your performance during the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival. You won one gold, two silver and one bronze medals, and you were adjudged to be the second best all-round Gymnast

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy warmed up for the European Championship in style with a 7-0 thrashing of San Marino in a friendly on Friday. Roberto Mancini’s side struggled to break down the minnows early on in Sardinia, but captain Federico Bernardeschi hammered them into a 31st minute lead before Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari added a second […]
Sports

Adegoke hails FG, Sports Ministry over Tokyo 2020 performance

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says support will propel him to greater heights One of Nigeria’s stars at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Enoch Adegoke, has applauded the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministry of Sports for supporting his quest towards achieving a great feat at the Games. Though he was not a favourite in Tokyo, Adegoke created […]
Sports

Kaduna unveils 2022 bid plan

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kaduna state has unveiled plans to host the 2022 National Sports Festival. In a brochure released by the Kaduna state ministry of sports, the state governor, Malam Nasir El Rufai said they intended to raise the bar having hosted the 16th edition of the festival. “We have already commenced upgrading the facilities used in 2016 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica