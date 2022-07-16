Sports

…Dare salutes Falcons

The Minister of Sports Sun… has congratulated Nigeria’s senior women’s national football team, the Super Falcons for picking a ticket to next year’s FIFA Women World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand. The Falcons picked one of the four automatic World Cup tickets available at the African Women Cup of Nations tournament by defeating bitter rivals Cameroon 1-0 in the quarterfinals decided on Thursday. Sports Minister Sunday Dare while celebrating the feat, urged the team to now go all out and ‘add the icing to the cake’ by winning the tournament for the 10th time.

“You(Super Falcons) have never missed out of any FIFA Women World Cup finals. I celebrate you for keeping to your high standards by qualifying for next year’s event in Australia and New Zealand. “This is heartwarming and you have made yourselves and Nigerians proud. I congratulate you, your coaches, the NFF and all Nigerians who have shown goodwill and support to the team.

“While celebrating this world cup ticket, let me urge to do a little more. Win your next game and the one after it and you will be the queens of African football for the tenth time,” Dare said. Up next for the Super Falcons will be the hosts, Morocco in the semifinals of the competition.

 

Our Reporters

Sports

I had COVID-19, Blatter reveals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Banned former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has revealed he has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive last month. Blatter, serving a six-year suspension from football for a “disloyal payment” he made to ex-UEFA President Michel Platini, told The Athletic he had contracted coronavirus in November. The 84-year-old said he went to hospital in Switzerland after returning […]
Sports

Serie A: Roma miss two penalties in draw with Venezia

Posted on Author Reporter

    David Okereke scored within the first minute as Venezia frustrated European hopefuls AS Roma 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico hours after being relegated from Serie A on Saturday. Salernitana’s 1-1 draw at Empoli earlier in the day had sent down bottom team Venezia who had rejoined the top flight last summer. Spezia ensured […]
Sports

Sponsors must support govt to boost sports –Jumoke Yakubu

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI

…says daughters – Oiza and Nene- have potential to be great in tennis Jumoke Yakubu, mother of two promising tennis players, Oiza and Nene, spoke to ADEKUNLE SALAMI about the prospects of the youngsters in the game and tennis in general. Excerpts How was the recent Universal Tennis Rating organized by Topshot Ventures for youths? […]

