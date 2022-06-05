Sports

Dare: Sports Federations draw legitimacy from Nigeria’s Sovereignty

…says they cannot  be bigger than the country

 

Honourable Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has stated that sports federations in Nigeria cannot be bigger than the country, because their legitimacy stems from the sovereignty of Nigeria. Dare, in a statement delivered at the inauguration of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation posited that the relationship between sports federations and governments should be constructive, collaborative and complementary and not antagonistic and adversarial. The minister stated that “whenever there is a departure (from collaborative relationships), it becomes clear that other interests over and above that of the sports and the athletes have crept in. Federations draw their legitimacy from the Federal Government of Nigeria and a sovereign Nigeria”. Sunday Dare added that whatever power the federations and their boards have, they only exercise them on the behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. He urged sports federations not to seek the take advantage of the privilege of legitimacy they enjoy to denigrate the authority of the Federal Government before international organizations and on the altar of enlightened self -interests.

 

