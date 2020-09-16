Sports

Dare: Sports festival may still take place in 2020

Author Charles Ogundiya

…promises 150-office complex at Lagos Stadium

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, is hopeful the National Sports Festival could still take place before the end of the year. Speaking with cross sections of journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, the minister said discussions currently ongoing with relevant authorities ahead of returning sports fully in the country.

“It is our desire to have the National Sports Festival which I called the Nigeria Olympic Games to take place this year,” he said. “We have shown commitment, we already set up a team and through their reports, they already suggested October, based on the COVID-19 prevention rate, and other indices like COVID-19 protocols, we have been working with the PTF, NCDC, the health ministry. “The ministry will be properly guided and when the numbers are right, we are going to have that festival and it is going to have both contact and non-contact sports.

“The world already started both contacts and non-contacts sports, there are protocols in place, if we repeat the same thing here, we are going to get our lives back also.” Dare also revealed that in weeks, sports will return fully in the country as all protocols already put in place for return of sports including football.

The minister said the ministry recently submitted some documents that had to do with COVID-19 protocols in respect of both contact and non-contact sports. Meanwhile, the minister has revealed that the ministry will open camping in three different centres in the country, namely Abuja, Akure (Ondo State) and Pankshin in Plateau State to help athletes get over the rustiness of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added: “In another two weeks, we hope to open camps in Abuja, Akure, and Pankshin in Plateau State, to help our athletes get over the rustiness of the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown.

Our Reporters

