Sports

Dare to bag special recognition award in Maldives

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, is to be conferred with a ‘Special Recognition Award’ in the Republic of Maldives in recognition of his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria and the African region.

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Republic of Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof, stated that the award is being conferred on Sunday Dare, not only for his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria but to the African region as a whole. “In recognition of the work, you have carried out for the development of sports in your country and African region, we will be conferring the ‘Special Recognition Award’ on your Excellency,” he said The conferment ceremony which will be held in the Republic of Maldives on the 16th of March, will be attended by the Maldivian President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, world renowned athletes as well as Maldivian athletes, among others.

It will be recalled that in recognition of his stellar performances since assumption of office as Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Dare has bagged various awards including the Award of Excellence in Public Service, an award given by President Muhammadu Buhari, the New Telegraph Newspapers’ Most Innovative Minister Award, the Blueprint Sports Icon of the Year Award, Youth Award in the United States of America, African Illustrious Minister of the Year Award among many others

Related Articles
Sports

Man Utd, Messi & the winners and losers of the summer transfer window

Posted on Author Reporter

  The madness of the summer transfer window is over for another year. Despite the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on football clubs around the world, it has been yet another busy period of comings and goings, with almost all of Europe’s top clubs having added to their squads. There have been some moves […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Nigeria, Ghana battle for World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have to beat perennial rivals Ghana to the ticket for the next FIFA World Cup slated to hold in Qatar later in the year following a draw that was held in Douala, Cameroon on Saturday. Nigeria was one of five seeded teams based on the November 2021 FIFA Rankings, […]
Sports

Doctor lists Nations Cup gains for Garoua citizens

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Dr. Ibrahima Housseini, the coordinator of the Republic of Cameroon Public Health Emergency Coordination Centre for COVID-19 vaccination and test situated at the front of the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua has listed two major gains of the city as one of the host communities of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The doctor, […]

