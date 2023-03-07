Dare to bag special recognition award in Maldives

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, is to be conferred with a ‘Special Recognition Award’ in the Republic of Maldives in recognition of his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria and the African region.

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Republic of Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof, stated that the award is being conferred on Sunday Dare, not only for his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria but to the African region as a whole. “In recognition of the work, you have carried out for the development of sports in your country and African region, we will be conferring the ‘Special Recognition Award’ on your Excellency,” he said The conferment ceremony which will be held in the Republic of Maldives on the 16th of March, will be attended by the Maldivian President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, world renowned athletes as well as Maldivian athletes, among others.

It will be recalled that in recognition of his stellar performances since assumption of office as Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Dare has bagged various awards including the Award of Excellence in Public Service, an award given by President Muhammadu Buhari, the New Telegraph Newspapers’ Most Innovative Minister Award, the Blueprint Sports Icon of the Year Award, Youth Award in the United States of America, African Illustrious Minister of the Year Award among many others

