Dare to flag off Ogbomosoland Marathon

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, will flag off the maiden edition of the Ogbomosoland marathon race on Saturday November 28,2020 in Ogbomosho, according to organisers of the race.

“The Honourable Minister who is a proud son of Ogbomoso will flag off the historic race at the start off point at Oja Akande ,”said Prince Oyebamiji Aderemi, chairman of the Organising committee for the race.

“The race is the first ever road race in Ogbomoso land and has received the backing of all the sons and daughters of the town including His Royal Highness,Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi Ajagungbade, Honourable Oyedokun Oyeniyi Timothy, Chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government, Honourable Ibrahim Toskay,chairman of Ogbomosho North Local Government and Honourable Adeyinka Remi Oluwaseun,chairman of Ogbomoso Central Local Government as well as His Royal Majesty Oba Francis Olushola Alao, The Olugbon of Orile-lgbon Kingdom,’ said Prince Oyebamiji who revealed all arrangements had been concluded for a hitch-free race come November 28. “We are dotting all the i’s and crossing all the t’s to ensure we have a race that we can use to benchmark subsequent editions,” he said.

Prince Oyebamiji revealed that about 1000 participants have so far registered for the race via http:// bit.ly/ogbomosolandmarathonrace2020 and that registration is still ongoing as the race is open to athletes and students in Ogbomoso and its environs.

