Dare to inaugurate Real Madrid Academy Tuesday

History will be made on Tuesday in the Garden City of Port Harcourt as Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare will commission the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor Nyisom Wike had invited the Minister to unveil the institution which was earlier billed for commissioning last year, but had to be postponed due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Academy will be free to all Rivers State Indigenous intakes who will constitute 70 percent of the school, while 30 percent would be opened to other states across the country.

The Academy is in partnership with Real Madrid Football club of Spain meant to nurture future Stars by combining football with academics. The Academy is opened to kids between ages 5 and 17 years.

Like this: Like Loading...