Sports

Dare to inaugurate Real Madrid Academy Tuesday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

History will be made on Tuesday in the Garden City of Port Harcourt as Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare will commission the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

 

Rivers State Governor Nyisom Wike had invited the Minister to unveil the institution which was earlier billed for commissioning last year, but had to be postponed due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

 

The Academy will be free to all Rivers State Indigenous intakes who will constitute 70 percent of the school, while 30 percent would be opened to other states across the country.

 

The Academy is in partnership with Real Madrid Football club of Spain meant to nurture future Stars by combining football with academics. The Academy is opened to kids between ages 5 and 17 years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Morocco 2021: Golden Eaglets to know opponents Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter

    Five-time world champions Nigeria will know their group phase opponents at next month’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations when the draw holds Wednesday at the Monotel Dar El Barka Hotel in Nouakchott, Mauritania. The ceremony, which will be conducted by CAF’s Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, will commence at 13hrs GMT (2pm Nigeria […]
Sports

Shofoluwe’s death reflects ex-footballers’ travails –Etim Esin

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Minister, NFF mourn ‘Dean of Defence’ Ex-international Etim Esin said late former Green Eagles teammate Yisa Shofoluwe could have escaped death if there were retirement benefits for footballers in Nigeria. Sofouwe died on Tuesday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital at the age of 54. The Maroc ’88 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalist […]
Sports

Lagos State Sports Commission donates palliative to SWAN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    T he Lagos State Sports Commission has supported the Lagos State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) with the distribution of palliatives to its members. According to a release signed by the Chairman Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun, the relief materials are basically food items which were made possible by the state’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica