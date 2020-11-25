Dare to NFF: Hold Rohr responsible for his actions

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation to hold the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, responsible for all his actions as calls continued for the coach to be given the sack. Dare said questions must be asked following the team’s dismal two-leg draw against the Sierra Leone in the recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played in Benin and Freetown respectively.

The minister made this position known at a meeting with NFF officials on Tuesday to review the Technical Report of the Nigeria/Sierra Leone AFCON Qualifiers and other matters. “The recent dismal performance of the Super Eagles in their qualifiers against Sierra Leone has raised a few concerns and brought to fore the need to do a quick critique,” Dare said.

“The Government, while concerned about the dismal performance and non-discernible pattern of play and team harmony in the Super Eagles is looking beyond the outcome of the Nigeria versus Sierra Leone matches and AFCON.

“We are looking at the present and future administration of football that speaks to the development of the front room and backroom. “The NFF must tightly hold the Technical Adviser to the KPIs in his contract.

Thus, we cannot wait for those conditions to come to life, before we tighten the screws or demand a higher or better performance, better technical depth, better player mix and team harmony and a functional national team, else Nigeria and Football lovers in Nigeria will be the greatest losers.

In this area, NFF must take necessary steps and actions beyond Rohr to protect our football fortunes. “The Federal Government will ask the tough and relevant questions. The NFF should do the same.

On our part, we will work to support the NFF but we will also demand for answers and changes too on behalf of Nigerians. “CAF and FIFA while we appreciate their working partnerships are expected to support Nigeria in its quest to ensure an effectual football administration.

“Starting now, Nigeria must demand a higher or better performance from the technical adviser. We can’t wait until he fails to qualify our team for AFCON and the World Cup before we start to ask the tough questions.”

The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, while providing a background to what happened, assured the Minister that NFF will not shirk in its responsibilities. He said a few changes and adjustments as discussed and suggested by the Ministry will be put into motion.

