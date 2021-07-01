Sports

Dare to Rohr: Keep shut, face your work

Posted on

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has called on the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to stop talking and face the job of getting quality results for the team Speaking during his visit to the Super Eagles (home-based) training ahead of the friendly game against Mexico in US on July 3, the minister said he was disappointed with the attitude of the team’s coach to the home-based players. He called on the Nigeria Football Federation to call the coach to order claiming that his attitude to the players playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League is not acceptable.

“First I just found out that he has travelled ahead, but I think, itisimportantthattheNFFcallsGernotRohrtoorder. “We cannot have the technical coach who will discriminate amongst our players, they are football players, they have talent, you can’t discriminate, his attitude towards home based players is unacceptable, it’s negative to our football development in this country.

“I call on the NFF to hold him by the content of his contract, but beyond that, he needs to shut up, and do the work he was hired to do, he talks too much. “We have started a process now, we will make sure that these players here, we will measure their talent and skills, he must blend the home base players with foreign base players

