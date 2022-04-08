Sports

Dare to unveil Ogbomoso sports arena

As part of his efforts in empowering the youth across the country, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, will on Sunday, April 10, inaugurate, DAD Foundation Sports Arena, in Ogbomoso, Osun State capital. The indoor sports facility built by the foundation, will promote grassroots sports development in the locality and reduce youth restiveness and social vices.

DAD foundation a leading non-profit organization has consistently provided succor to the people of Ogbomoso through various initiatives including free medical outreach, women and youth empowerment, grassroots sports development and literacy activities. According to the promoter of DAD foundation, who is also the Minister, the decision to build and donate the sports facility to the community is borne out of his passion for gassroots sports development and youth empowerment. He said, ” DAD foundation has sustained numerous initiatives aimed at improving the common lots of the people. “The sports arena will help to promote sports development at the community level. “With the facility, we can easily identify talents among the teeming youthful populace. “It is a project that will be handed over to the community for ease of sustainability”. The Minister urged wellmeaning Nigerians to empower the youth by building sports infrastructure, adding that many young Nigerians are blessed with untapped talents.

 

