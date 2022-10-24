Sports

Dare urges IMC to resuscitate NPFL

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has called on the newly inaugurated Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to resuscitate the league and bring it to its past glory.

The minister made the call recently in his office in Abuja when he gave audience to the members of the committee who were there on a visit. Dare expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the Nigerian league which he said was once the pride of the nation.

According to him, “our professional league which used to be our pride in this country, is sick today and has become a caricature of its old self which needs urgent attention.” The Minister explained that football can also become a profitable business in the country, if only the league can be resuscitated.

He added that private investors are always ready to plunge in their resources into football if the governance structure and environment is right and therefore called on the IMC to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the rebirth of the league.

Dare informed that President Muhammadu Buhari has put in place the Football Masterplan, which the state governments are willing to key into and further urged the committee members to work with the plan and other stakeholders, in order to bring the football league back on its feet.

He assured that government was ready to render necessary support to the IMC towards revitalising the league so as to enable it stand out at international competitions.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye, assured that members will bring their wealth of experience to bear in ensuring the resuscitation of the League.

He stated that the committee will also partner with relevant stakeholders with a view to achieving their mandate.

Meanwhile, the minister has congratulated Flamingos, Nigeria’s U-17 women’s football team, for qualifying for the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup in India.

 

