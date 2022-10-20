Sports

Dare vows to complete abandoned stadia projects

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

…targets best-ever National Sports Festival

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, is very determined to complete all the abandoned stadia projects embarked upon by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the past three years before the ongoing tenure elapses next year. Dare said the FG was committed to ensuring there were no failed promises in the sports s e c t o r u n d e r his able supervision. He added that it was important to leave a lasting legacy in sports which is a sector that unites many Nigerians and brings a good image to the country at the global level.

The minister said: “We inherited loads of abandoned projects especially our national stadia and other big facilities across the country. We decided that through our cardinal programmes in the ministry, we can revive these national monuments. “The unique thing about the drive of the sports ministry I that the projects are being rehabilitated through our Public-Private Partn e r s h ip arrangement and the Adopt- A – P i t ch initiatives we embarked upon. We are so proud that the results are there because the Abuja National Stadium after 13 years of neglect is now up and running after the Dangote Group assisted to revive it. “We are also happy that courtesy of Premier Lotto, the National Stadium in Lagos will be fully back later this year to host major sporting events after about 20 years of neglect.”

Only last week, work began on the re-grassing of the pitch of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly called Liberty Stadium) in Ibadan, Oyo State. Work also started on the eight-lane tracks of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, which is almost back to its best shape just as the Daura Township Stadium was rehabilitated under the current administration of President Buhari. “This administration will finish strong in youth and sports because I am certain that we will deliver on our promises to the people,” the minister added. Dare also assured that the forthcoming National Sports Festival scheduled to start next month in Delta State would be staged in grand style.

 

Our Reporters

