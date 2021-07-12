Sports

Dare wants states to tap into sports industry policy

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has called on state governments to identify specialized areas they can key into in the Sports Industry Policy which will soon be ready.

 

The Minister made this assertion during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, after watching Team Nigeria wrestling final preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

 

The minister commended Bayelsa State’s giant strides in establishingitself astheWrestling capital of Nigeria.

 

“When I visited the new gym being constructed, I took time to look at the plans and was excited that it met international standards. It shows a government with foresight and committed to sports development,” he said.

 

“In the last 20 months we have devoted our time largely into turning sports into an industry. Sports has been mere recreation in our country.

 

When you look at all successful nations that have successful sports development, it is because they run sports as business.

 

“In another few days, we should be able to deliver for this country its first ever Sports Industry Policy.

 

One of the middle pillars of that policy is infrastructure, the entire policies predicated on three “I”s. The first I is infrastructure. We must have infrastructural rationalization.

 

“So when I see a multi-purpose hall being built for wrestling, I see a state dedicated to a particular sport like you see in other developed nations I know Bayelsa is on the right path and will hold it as a model for other states who want to make sports business

