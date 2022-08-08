Dare’s hands-on style, initiatives paying off –Aide

The amazing run of Team Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been attributed to the initiatives and administrative style of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Special Assistant to Dare on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, on Sunday said the results being posted by Nigerian athletes in recent times were a result of hard work and doggedness of the minister.

Ibitoye explained that there were many areas where the minister had invested to better the fortunes of the country’s athletes. “The style of the Honourable minister is unique.

Apart from supervising all the federations to ensure they get it right always, he is very close to the athletes and he relates with them like a father. He talks to them to motivate them and also advise them on their future. These athletes are always happy to be with him because of his style.

“Theadoptinitiativewhich the minister introduced has over 38 athletes as beneficiaries. For example Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume were adopted by Ogun and Delta States respectively and this helped them to achieve he consistencyNigeriansareseeing today.

Wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye and Table Tennis star, ArunaQuadriarealsoon the list.

“The initiatives of the minister also assisted the wrestling team as he was 100 per cent with the federation boss, Daniel Igali, in the builduptotheongoing competition. I am aware of huge financial boost for the team before the ongoing games.”

