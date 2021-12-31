Arts & Entertainments

Darey: Why we extended Livespot X Festival from six to 10 days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian musician and showbiz entrepreneur, Dare Art Alade, better known as Darey, has explained why the recently ended Livespot X Festival was extended from six to 10 days.

 

Livespot X Festival, over the past few days, hosted concert goers for a 10-day show that featured performances from multiple celebrated Nigerian entertainers.

 

Darey, who is the Chief Executive Director at Livespot 360, the creative solutions company that organised the show, said the annual music concert initially plan for six days turned into a 10-day event after exceeding projections.

 

“It’s always exciting when you make big plans and everything not only turns out as proposed but also exceeds your wildest imaginations,” Darey said.

 

“With over 50 performances, five headline shows and six days of youth-focused activities at ‘Gen Z Republik’, we made sure to pull out all the stops for the 2021 Livespot X Festival. “With the success of the 2019 two-day edition featuring Grammy-winning rapper, Cardi B in Lagos and Ghana, we knew we had to raise the bar this year.

 

Especially considering how difficult times have been with the pandemic.” The festival witnessed headline concerts from superstars like Wizkid, Tems, Psquare, Tiwa Savage, and DJ Spinall.

 

With additional performances from over 50 supporting acts, Darey lauded the artistes for going above and beyond. “I have to thank every artist for putting in the time and the effort to make sure we delivered great shows,” he added.

 

“Tems and Peter Okoye of P Square were ill but they brought so much energy that it was clear that this was just as important to them as it was to us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

3 years after surviving gas explosion, lady shares transformation pictures

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A lady has taken to social media to narrate how she survived a terrible gas explosion three years ago while she was baking. She said the sad incident took place on January 20, 2018 during a baking session with her gas cylinder. According to her story, she had turned the gas cylinder off after noticing […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man’s tongue bitten off by 65-year-old woman he attempted raping

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

In South Africa, A 33-year-old man had his tongue bitten off by a 65-year-old woman who he allegedly tried to rape at her home in Tsomo Mission, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. The provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci, who confirmed the development on Thursday said the man was tracked down and arrested last […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lagos demands 5% tax on ‘all audio and visual contents’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) has issued a 30-day notice on content producers in Nigeria to duly register their contents with the body. The board Executive Secretary, Mr Bamidele Balogun, gave the notice while unveiling a platform by the Performing Musicians Employers Association (PMAN) and Lafrique Promedia, to track and generate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica