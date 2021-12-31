Darey: Why we extended Livespot X Festival from six to 10 days

Nigerian musician and showbiz entrepreneur, Dare Art Alade, better known as Darey, has explained why the recently ended Livespot X Festival was extended from six to 10 days.

Livespot X Festival, over the past few days, hosted concert goers for a 10-day show that featured performances from multiple celebrated Nigerian entertainers.

Darey, who is the Chief Executive Director at Livespot 360, the creative solutions company that organised the show, said the annual music concert initially plan for six days turned into a 10-day event after exceeding projections.

“It’s always exciting when you make big plans and everything not only turns out as proposed but also exceeds your wildest imaginations,” Darey said.

“With over 50 performances, five headline shows and six days of youth-focused activities at ‘Gen Z Republik’, we made sure to pull out all the stops for the 2021 Livespot X Festival. “With the success of the 2019 two-day edition featuring Grammy-winning rapper, Cardi B in Lagos and Ghana, we knew we had to raise the bar this year.

Especially considering how difficult times have been with the pandemic.” The festival witnessed headline concerts from superstars like Wizkid, Tems, Psquare, Tiwa Savage, and DJ Spinall.

With additional performances from over 50 supporting acts, Darey lauded the artistes for going above and beyond. “I have to thank every artist for putting in the time and the effort to make sure we delivered great shows,” he added.

“Tems and Peter Okoye of P Square were ill but they brought so much energy that it was clear that this was just as important to them as it was to us.”

