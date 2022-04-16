Dariye, Nyame’s pardon: Release all criminals, thieves, Falana tells Buhari

Former President of West African Bar Association (WABA) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, yesterday criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for granting state pardon to former governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba states respectively, who are serving terms in jail for corruption. He said that the president must, in the interest of fairness and justice, grant state pardon to other criminals and petty thieves, saying when the big ‘thieves’ are being released because they belong to the ruling party, common petty thieves who were jailed because of crimes committed due to hunger must also be set free.

Nyame, 66, governor of Taraba State from 1999 to 2007, was serving a 12-year jail term at the Kuje prison for misappropriation of funds while he was in office. The Supreme Court upheld his conviction in February 2020. Dariye, 64, who governed Plateau between 1999 and 2007, was jailed for stealing N2 billion of public funds during his time as Plateau State governor between 1999 and 2007. But speaking at the First Anniversary of Comrade Yinka Odumakin Lecture and Book Presentation held in Lagos, Falana said that the injustice in the country must not be allowed to continue.

He said if the governors could be released on the account of the state pardon, others too should be granted the same pardon in line with the under Section 17 of 1999 constitution. Falana said:”My reactions is that all criminals and petty thieves in our prisons should be released.

You know why? And under Section 17 of 1999 constitution, there shall be equal right for all citizens. And Section 42 said that there shall be no discrimination on the basis of class, gender and whatever. So you can’t take out two people on the basis that they belong to the ruling party. It is illegal. You took them out and left the rest there.

“You must also extend presidential pardon to all thieves because if the big thieves are being asked to go away, you must also extend it to others. I can assure you if the government doesn’t release others, I’m going to suggest to lawyers whose clients are likely to be left in custody to go to court and challenge the discriminatory treatment meted out to their own clients. Just two weeks ago, a Nigerian was jailed for stealing two cartons of noodles or spaghetti worth N5, 000 in Abuja and pleaded to the judge that I have no food, and the judge jailed him for six months.”

