Dark clouds gathering over 2023 polls

ebruary 25 next year is a very pivotal date in the history of our nation because, on that day, millions of Nigerians are scheduled to head to various polling booths across the land to cast their votes, in what could turn out to be the most important decisions of their lives.

For the person that garners the most votes at the end of the Presidential voting exercise will play a large part in determining the future direction of the world’s most populous black nation. Unfortunately, after 23 years of our Fourth Republic, I’m not sure how many Nigerians can proudly and truthfully say they are better off now than when the military relinquished power.

Of course, it is easy to lay the blame squarely at the door steps of the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, pointing out that when they edged out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, things were not this dire in the country. This view was reinforced at last week’s meeting at the Umuobiakwa country home of the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, by the PDP governors in a communiqué signed by 13 of them and read by the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, who said Nigeria is collapsing under the care of the APC.

They noted that life was better under the PDP administrations from 1999 to 2015 than it was currently under the APC, adding that Nigerians were undergoing terrible pain and hardship in all aspects of life. “We lament the terrible pain and hardship facing Nigerians in virtually all aspects of life. The meeting noted that life was much better in 2015 under the PDP than today, under the APC as exemplified in the following comparative indicators obtained mainly from the National Bureau of Statistics: “Diesel which is critical for running of SMEs was N131.47 in 2015, now costs above N700.

“Fuel: Official and Black-Market were N87/155 in 2015, it now costs N167/350; Aviation Fuel/Air Ticket Rate on Domestic Flights was N110 per Litre/N18, 000 in 2015; it now hovers around N700 per Litre/N70, 000, where available. Kerosene used by the ordinary Nigerian for cooking and power was N180 in 2015; it now sells at N450. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) – 12.5kg cylinder sold for N2, 400 in 2015, is now sold at between N8, 750 and N10, 000.

“Indeed, a bag of rice which sold for N8, 500 in 2015 is now N39, 000. Electricity was N14.23 per kilowatt in 2015, it is now N38.530, and not even available. The unemployment rate was 11.4% in 2015; it is now over 33%, one of the highest in the world. “The poverty rate in 2015 was 11.3% but now it is about 42.8%. Accumulated inflation in 2015 was about 4%, it is now 15.50%; Inflation Rate was 9.01% in 2015 and now 15.7%. Perhaps the Exchange Rate has been one of the most disastrous.

N150 to a dollar was the parallel market (patronized by most businessmen and Nigerians) rate in 2015; it is now about N580 to $1 in the parallel market and still rising,” the governors of the opposition party said. On face value, they are spot on, but in reality, they were actually being economical with the truth because the situation in the country was actually much better before their party took over in 1999.

For instance, as at the time the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo took over from Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, the exchange rate was N21.89 (official rate) and N88–90 (at the parallel market); while by the time they left office 16 years later it had fallen to about N199/$, while it hovered at about N300 in the parallel market. In 1999 Nigerians were buying a litre of petrol for N20 and by the time the PDP handed over the keys to Aso Rock to the APC it had risen to N97 a litre.

The rise of both of them meant a hike in the cost of goods and services for the people, which naturally was not well accepted. These were some of the discontent the then opposition APC used to cash in in getting Nigerians to vote out the PDP in 2015 promising them a much better life with them in charge of the nation’s destiny. But to the chagrin of millions, the situation in the country has nosedived faster under the APC then when the PDP was in power, and unfortunately security has not been left out which begs the question can we in all honesty say elections will hold next year with this Sword of Damocles hanging over the nation? Right now the answer must be a resounding ‘no’ and if anything is to go by the situation might not improve in the roughly nine months left before the polls especially as things have only gotten worse in recent times with the non-state actors becoming emboldened in their attacks. Incidentally, things were not this bad in the run up to the 2015 polls, which prompted the then government of Goodluck Jonathan to shift the pools by six weeks in order to allow the military to sanitise the affected areas. Of course, this led to howls of derision from the APC which claimed it was done in order to ensure that the PDP made last minute attempts to ward off defeat. However, at the end of the day the military was able to degrade the activities of the insurgents so that elections were able to take place all across the country. Now, the shoe is on the other foot and although there is no indication that the present government is contemplating shifting the election, the security situation is making it almost impossible for the exercise proper to take place in large swaths of the country. From attacking airports, blowing up trains and daily abductions and killings it will take a miracle for elections to take place under such conditions. To even compound the matter, the nonstate actors that exist back then now no longer fear the same military that was used to curtail their activities some seven years ago with reports of attacks on military bases, formations and personnel becoming more frequent by the day. Even though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is going ahead with its plans to conduct the election, a pertinent question must be asked – which official will be willing to be posted to very insecure places like Southern Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa states for example? And even the promise of providing insurance cover for such officials will still not be enough to make them go – the simple truth is that nobody is ready to embark on a suicide assignment. One only hopes that the government and her election officials are aware of this very big problem and will be making contingency plans in case the polls cannot take place as planned across the whole of Nigeria on the dates picked by INEC – if not the gathering clouds will only get darker.

