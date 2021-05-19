News

Darren Goodall Keeps People Active and Fit Virtually

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Staying fit and healthy is very important, more so because of the world we’re living in currently. Our bodies need to be at optimum health to avoid falling prey to the deadly COVID-19 virus and the best way to ensure that is through exercise.
As an owner of two gyms Venom Fitness Wyckoff NJ and Venom Fitness Osprey FL, Darren Goodall believes that everyday training keeps the body in tip-top condition. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Berkeley, Darren eventually realized his true calling was in fitness. Darrenn is an online personal trainer for many celebrities and an undefeated professional boxer who also works with Brandon Carter. Together, they train online coaches on making upwards of USD 10,000 a month via online fitness businesses.
The pandemic played spoilsport to Darren Goodall’s success as a trainer – he had to shut down his first fitness center. But he decided to cash in on the gym’s success and opened a new facility in Osprey, Florida. Simultaneously, Darren also started his professional boxing career. He fought for top rank, same as Manny Pacquaio, Floyd Mayweather, and Terrence Crawford. His first three fights were in the Prudential Center and Madison Square Garden.
Darren Goodall chooses to use technology to keep people active during the pandemic. He believes that this is the best way to reach more people and help them get fit. Darren was featured on Bravo TV for training Ashlee Malleo, Danielle Staub, and Lauren Manzo. He has been working out with them for just under a decade, having started in 2011. Goodall was recently introduced as a part of Ashlee`s 20-pound weight-loss journey.
On his website, Darren Goodall provides different courses and online free trial classes depending on peoples’ needs and interests. If you’re looking for a sign to start your fitness journey, here it is – sign up with Darren and become part of the modern gym community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Okowa, wife test positive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has tested positive to COVID-19. His wife, Dame Edith Okowa also tested positive. The governor announced this on his verified Facebook Page on Wednesday. “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued […]
News

Court seals Empire Energy filling station, recovers land confiscated by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

An Owerri High Court yesterday sealed Empire Energy Mega Station in Owerri following a judgment delivered by Justice Ngozi Bernardine Ukoha in favour of Managing Director, New Chidcon Medical Centres, Prof. Phillip Njemanze. Njemanze, in suit number HOW/919/2012, challenged what he called “unwarranted, unlawful and provocative confiscation of his hard earned personal property” destroyed by […]
News

Pregnant woman, two others in police net for robbery in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three suspects, including a pregnant woman and two men, for alleged armed robbery.   The pregnant woman was alleged to have usually feigns being in labour along the road while her accomplices pounce on anyone who tries to help her and rob them him or her in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica