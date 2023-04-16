2023 Elections

Dasuki Wins Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency Seat

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, has won the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency supplementary election in Sokoto polling 47,317 votes.

Dasuki was declared winner of the election Sunday morning.

He defeated the incumbent representative and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Kokani Bala Kebbe, who scored 34,282 votes.

Dasuki, a former Commissioner of Finance in Sokoto, represented the Kebbe/Tambuwal  Federal Constituency from 2015 to 2019 during which he chaired the House Committee on Navy.

