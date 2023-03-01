Data Breaches: Employee negligence triggers concern for companies

Data leakages of internal systems caused either by cyberattacks (20%) or employees (21%) in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META) region are the most concerning security issue encountered by SMBs and Enterprises, Kaspersky IT Security Economics survey respondents claim. Heightened concerns over data protection increasingly also turn business leaders’ attention to the transparency policies of their suppliers. According to the report, global digitalisation has inevitably led to massive amounts of data being shared and stored online. The latest estimates said the volume of data generated, consumed, copied, and stored was projected to reach more than 180 zettabytes by 2025. However, more and more people question companies’ ability to keep their data secure which leads to a decline in confidence towards business. Kaspersky’s global research, conducted among IT decision-makers, shows a loss or exposure of corporate and customer information because of a data breach is a major headache for companies – 55 per cent of respondents from organisations of all sizes in the META region named this issue the most challenging aspect related to IT security. Among other most common concerns there are cost of securing increasingly complex technology environments and issues with cloud infrastructure adoption with 43 per cent and 39 per cent share respectively. Thinking more specifically about the most distributing security challenges respondents from the META region mostly indicated leakage of data from internal systems caused by cyber-attacks (20%) and by employees (21%). Globally, these incidents have topped identifying vulnerabilities in company’s IT system and incidents affecting IT infrastructure hosted by a third-party noted by 20 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. Given that data protection has turned into the most alarming business security issue, companies are now attaching considerable importance to their suppliers’ and contractors’ transparency policies. Of those questioned in the META region, 96 per cent consider the presence, or absence of transparency policies is important for going into business with a supplier or contractor. And while 81 per cent of surveyed organisations in the META region already have transparency policies in their organisations, 82 per cent confirmed their readiness to invest resources in developing it further. “Today, we see organisations are being more conscientious when it comes to data security and that a responsible approach towards data management is becoming an essential when considering suppliers and contractors. To help their customers and partners ascertain that the required standards for ensuring data security are applied, more and more companies are adopting transparency policies. Kaspersky has been one of the industry’s pioneers in building digital trust — we have provided our stakeholders with a number of instruments to validate the trustworthiness of our solutions and business operations, and we’re determined to further work with our partners to turn transparency into an industrywide standard for the sake of greater cyber resilience,” said Yuliya Shlychkova, the head of Public Affairs at Kaspersky

