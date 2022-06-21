Data consumption in Nigeria up 68% in 2021

…as broadband penetration declines

There is no sufficient infrastructure to push broadband to the rural areas

There was an increase of 68 per cent in the data consumption by Nigerian telecoms subscribers in 2021 compared to the preceding year.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said Nigerian telecoms subscribers used a total of 353.1 terabytes of data in 2021, compared to 209.9 terabytes consumed in 2020. This was despite an eight per cent decrease in internet subscriptions in the year.

In its 2021 subscriber/network data annual report recently released, the Commission stated that 143.2 terabytes more of data was consumed in 2021 despite the economic situation.

The report explained that average Nigeria residents consumed data in 2021 more than what was consumed in 2020 as more subscribers joined in the data usage.

It was said that the outbreak of COVID-19 might have affected the usage of data in 2020, while people consumed more the following year to cover the pandemic loss.

Meanwhile, the data showed that subscriptions for internet decreased from 154.3 million in December 2020 to 141.9 million in December 2021.

This might be affected by the directive from NCC in December 2020 to all GSM operators to suspend the sale and registration of new SIMs, SIM swaps and all porting activities.

The increase in the volume of data consumption by the subscribers, however, covered the network operators in terms of revenue.

This is reflected in the 2021 financial results of two of the leading network operators, MTN and Airtel, which showed a surge in earnings from data.

MTN, for instance, recorded 55 per cent increase in data revenue for the year as it scooped N516 from its internet customers.

Airtel Nigeria also amassed N304 billion as data revenue for the year, representing a 41.1 per cent increase.

The two operators acknowledged that their 4G expansion across the country was the driving force for the increase in data usage by their customers.

According to the data, the 2021 figure showed subscriber number decreased from 204.6 million in 2020 to 195.4 million active voice subscriptions in December 2021, a loss of 9.1 million subscriptions.

This represents about 4.46 per cent decline in total subscriptions within the period under consideration.

Also, as indicated by the data released by NCC, Nigeria’s teledensity decreased from 107.18 per cent in December 2020 to 102.40 per cent by December 31, 2021.

The number of Internet subscribers decreased from 154.3 million in December 2020 to 141.9 million in December 2021, representing a decline of eight per cent, while broadband penetration decreased from 45.02 per cent in December 2020 to 40.88 per cent as of December 2021.

Also, broadband subscriptions decreased from 85.9 million in December 2020 to 78 million in December 2021.

This is despite the on-going implementation of the country’s new National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), whose target is to achieve 90 per cent penetration rate in terms of population and a 70 per cent reach in terms of the country’s total landmass by 2025.

Meanwhile, between November 2021 and January 2022, the networks added 3.2 million new users, which pushed the subscription to 79.4 million as of January 2022.

Nigeria recorded the most internet penetration in 2018 when it grew from about 19 per cent in January to over 31 per cent in December of that year. The momentum continued in 2019 with six per cent added, taking the penetration rate to 37 per cent, while another seven per cent was added in 2020, taking the rate to 45 per cent.

The decline in 2021 was said to be due to National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise, which continued in 2022 as government partially shut down SIM card registration to enable existing subscribers get registered.

Industry analysts said the decline in the teledensity and broadband penetration was also due to various factors such as economic hardship, government policies, insufficient infrastructure to push the broadband to the rural areas and others.

Expert said government has to identify the past challenges and promptly address them for the country to meet up with its 2025 target.

