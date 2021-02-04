Data depletion: NCC embarks on forensic audit of networks

Determined to unravel the mystery behind complaints by many subscribers over unexplainable depletion of data, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it had commenced a forensic audit on the networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9mobile, and other internet service providers.

The audit, the commission said, was “to get to the bottom of why consumers are experiencing data depletion and the possibility of compensating them for wrong deductions, which may arise from short message service (SMS).”

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja, said: “We have instituted and we have insisted that despite the fall in data price, that forensic audit must go on and must be concluded and the outcome communicated to the CEOs of telecom companies.” While appealing to Nigrians to wait for the outcome of the ongoing forensic audit, Danbatta said operators would be made to comply with whatever directions are given after the investigation to ensure maximum protection for telecom consumers. According to him, the commission would do everything possible to ensure maximum protection for consumers.

The EVC said while consumer protection remains a key focus area of the commission’s regulatory activities, it had accomplished significant improvements in this direction through various initiatives aimed at putting mobile operators on their toes to be more consumer-centric.

He, however, noted that the commission had developed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on data depletion, which are designed to inform consumers on activities that may result in faster depletion of their data as well as enlighten them on measures to mitigate such. The FAQs are accessible from the commission’s website.

Over the years, the NCC had given a boost to consumer protection empowerment through sustained awareness creation and education on consumer rights and privileges. It was for this reason that the commission declared the year 2016 as the ‘Year of the Consumer’ with elaborate programmes to further underscore the NCC’s commitment to consumer protection, information, and education.

The commission has intensified its compliance monitoring exercises with the acquisition of efficient tools and capacities to bring sanity in the industry all in a bid to improve the quality of consumer experience. Among several initiatives, Danbatta said the introduction of the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) had helped over 30 million consumers to block unsolicited text messages on their phones while stern regulatory actions are constantly taken by the regulator against any operator that prevents a consumer from subscribing to the DND service.

Also, the EVC said the commission launched the 622 Tollfree Number, which consumers can use to lodge and escalate service-related complaints to the Commission for resolution, stating that thousands of complaints have been successfully resolved since its introduction.

