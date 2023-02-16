Data protection agency generates N94m in one year

Within one year of its establishment, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has generated N94 million for the government. The Bureau has set a target of N10 billion annually as it is supposes to be a revenue generating organisation for the government. This was revealed by the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the newly established Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, while speaking with New Telegraph. Olatunji said the sector’s worth as at December last year stood at N5.5 billion, saying the sector would continue to expand.

He said: “We generated N94million in one year. That is the amount we generated within a year from licensing fees, annual audit filling fees, etc. For the N5.5 billion it is the total earning for the sector itself. That is the total worth of the sector ad at December last year.” According to him, when the Nigeria Data Protection Bill is finally passed by the National Assembly, the Bureau will be able to generate more revenue from fines as it will be able to sanction. Olatunji further explained that the Bureau would create about 50,000 jobs annually from whom it can also generate revenue, saying it it set to build capacity of at least 50,000 data processors every year. He stated that the agency had already licensed additional 48 Data Protection Compliance Organizations (DPCOs), making a total of 138 DPCOs. According to him, the agency has produced 103 data regulation agencies and created about 8,000 jobs which has increased to 9,500. He said this had boosted wealth and job creation in the ecosystem, while revealing that the rate of NDPR Compliance Audit Returns filing increased from 1229 in 2021 to 1,777 in 2022. To strengthen data privacy and protection, the newly established agency is working on developing a Code of Conduct for Data Protection Compliance Organizations as well as pursuing the passage of the the Nigeria Data Protection Bill into law at the national assembly, among others. The commissioner disclosed that the Agency is investigating over 110 data controllers and data processors for various degrees of data privacy and protection breaches, even as he stated that the most worrisome are those in the financial and the telecom sectors. “They are four banks, online lending companies, one telecom company and one gaming company are being investigated. “The vulnerabilities in these sectors are high partly due to the capabilities of intrusive mobile apps. He added that over 490,000 gaps in the sector were waiting to be bridged. Meanwhile, he said the Bureau was still being funded by NCC, NITDA. He said: “On funding, the Bureau was set up last year February when the budget had been passed. Part of the directive of the President is that the NCC, NITDA and should fund the activities of the Bureau for two years and they have been supportive. “The Bureau is a revenue generating organization for government. For instance all the data processors and controllers are supposed to file their annual data with us and when they do they have to pay and we are targeting over 500,000 controllers and processors. “We also get money from development partners a lot of them have been coming on what we can do together. We also get money from licenses, from fines. For you to get license you are to pay N500,000 and N250,000 for renewal of the license. “But by the time we have the law, we can prosecute and fine anybody who breaches the data privacy.”

