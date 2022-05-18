Data Sharing: CBN reinforces 73.2m customers’ trust in banks

…releases Open Banking guidelines

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday reinforced over 73.2 million active customers’ trust in their individual deposit money banks with regard to data exchange with third parties.

This was achieved by releasing the approved exposure draft of operational guidelines for Open Banking in the country.

According to the apex bank, the operational guidelines, developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders, is in line with the provisions of the Regulatory Framework for Open Banking.

Recall that on February 17, 2021, the CBN issued the regulatory framework for open banking in Nigeria. The Framework establishes principles for data sharing across the banking and payment ecosystem. It aims to promoteinnovation, broaden the range of financial servicesandproducts available, and expand financial inclusion.

The objectives of the open banking operational guidelines include providing responsibilities and expectations for the various participant categories, ensuring consistency and security across the open banking system as well as promoting competition and enhancing access to banking and other financial services.

It grants third-party providers open access to consumer banking, transactions and other financial data from banks and nonbank financial institutions (NBFIs) through an application programming interface (API). With open banking, customers can share their financial data with different financial institutions.

The banking model represents a shift from a closed model, where financial institutions operated in silos, to one in which data is shared between different members of the banking ecosystem. Thus, with open banking, Fintechs can communicate seamlessly through the networking of accounts and data across institutions for use by consumers, financial institutions and TPPs.

According to the apex bank, any organisation that has data of customers, “which may be exchanged with other entities for the purpose of providing innovative financial services within the country, is eligible to participate in the Open Banking ecosystem.”

Highlights of the operational guidelines include provisions, such as that the CBN will provide and maintain an Open Banking Registry (OBR) for the industry; that consent must be obtained from customers whose data may be required by a services provider to avail them of financial products and services; the execution of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) between Application Programming Interface (API) providers and API consumers to govern the relationships between the parties and that API providers must maintain a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) that includes quarterly failover exercises and review of processes.

In addition, the guidelines stipulated that API consumers are required to develop and implement BCP and Disaster Recovery Plans (DRP) which must be tested every six months.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...