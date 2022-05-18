News Top Stories

Data Sharing: CBN reinforces 73.2m customers’ trust in banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

…releases Open Banking guidelines

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday reinforced over 73.2 million active customers’ trust in their individual deposit money banks with regard to data exchange with third parties.

This was achieved by releasing the approved exposure draft of operational guidelines for Open Banking in the country.

According to the apex bank, the operational guidelines, developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders, is in line with the provisions of the Regulatory Framework for Open Banking.

Recall that on February 17, 2021, the CBN issued the  regulatory framework for open banking in Nigeria. The Framework establishes principles for data sharing across the banking and payment ecosystem. It aims to promoteinnovation, broaden the range of financial servicesandproducts available, and expand financial inclusion.

The objectives of the open banking operational guidelines include providing responsibilities and expectations for the various participant categories, ensuring consistency and security across the open banking system as well as promoting competition and enhancing access to banking and other financial services.

 

It grants third-party providers open access to consumer banking, transactions and other financial data from banks and nonbank financial institutions (NBFIs) through an application programming interface (API). With open banking, customers can share their financial data with different financial institutions.

 

The banking model represents a shift from a closed model, where financial institutions operated in silos, to one in which data is shared between different members of the banking ecosystem. Thus, with open banking, Fintechs can communicate seamlessly through the networking of accounts and data across institutions for use by consumers, financial institutions and TPPs.

 

According to the apex bank, any organisation that has data of customers, “which may be exchanged with other entities for the purpose of providing innovative financial services within the country, is eligible to participate in the Open Banking ecosystem.”

 

Highlights of the operational guidelines include provisions, such as that the CBN will provide and maintain an Open Banking Registry (OBR) for the industry; that consent must be obtained from customers whose data may be required by a services provider to avail them of financial products and services; the execution of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) between Application Programming Interface (API) providers and API consumers to govern the relationships between the parties and that API providers must maintain a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) that includes quarterly failover exercises and review of processes.

In addition, the guidelines stipulated that API consumers are required to develop and implement BCP and Disaster Recovery Plans (DRP) which must be tested every six months.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari hails Lai Mohammed at 70

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Informational and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for his contributions at building a formidable information machinery that went a long way in bringing change in the country. He lauded the Minister yesterday in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, while commemorating Mohammed’s 70th birthday. The President joined the Minister’s […]
News

Farmers, herders warned not to take laws into their hands

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchi

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Bogoro Local Government in Bauchi State, Hon. Iliya Habila, yesterday warned farmers and herders in the area not to take the law into their hands in their respective communities.   Habila gave the warning when the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Toro Area Command, paid him a visit in Bogoro.   […]
Editorial Top Stories

Beyond ASUU’s strike suspension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Beyond the recent suspension of the over nine-month strike by the university lecturers’ union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), this is the right time to take retrospective evaluation of the crisis, given its implications on the overall growth of university education and national development. Although this would not be the first time the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica