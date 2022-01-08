Arts & Entertainments

Date my Family Nigeria, Unmarried, My Siblings and I return to Africa Magic January

Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of premium African entertainment, will this month premiere the third season of the hit drama series, Unmarried and reality TV series, Date my Family Nigeria, while popular comedy series, My Siblings and I, will return for a fourth season.

After bringing together 13 beautiful couples in season 2, the most immersive dating experience, Date My Family, is back with a bang for a third season. Lovers of this reality TV series can look forward to seeing 13 new couples meet, go on a first date and possibly catch the love bug. Season four of My siblings and I will premiere on Monday 10 January on Africa Magic Urban; This family sitcom is on the Aberuagba family whose family mantra is – an Aberuagba’s business is every Aberuagba’s business! The last season ended on an exciting note as Aunty Blessing’s ‘boo’ asked her to marry him but then misplaced the engagement ring. The biggest question fans have to ask this season is; “will we be planning a wedding?” Unmarried, which follows the lives of three single women, will premiere on Wednesday, 12 January on Africa Magic Showcase.

In keeping with its commitment, MultiChoice continues to create local content that keeps viewers engaged and entertained. Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, Multi- Choice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said: “Local content is at the heart of our production at Africa Magic. We continue to tell authentic Nigerian stories while showcasing the best entertainment content the continent has to offer.

These returning Africa Magic series will tell the inclusive stories of Nigerian families with My Siblings and I, the current realities of unmarried women 30 years and older with Unmarried, and the competitive nature of dating in Nigeria through Date My Family. Fans of these series will be in for great entertainment in January 2022”.

 

