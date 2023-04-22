Dating Reality Show, ‘Hello Mr Right’, returns

StarTimes has announced the return of ‘Hello Mr Right’, the sensational dating reality show, to its rich content lineup. Hello Mr. Right is a thrilling dating game show that follows the journey of eligible singles as they search for the perfect partner or a loving relationship. Participants thoroughly examine their potential love interests, intending to form a Perfect Couple through our many couple-goal games with the opportunity of winning over N20,000,000 worth of prizes. This exciting love matchmaking game show is open to all single men and women eager to find a partner. Contestants will have the opportunity to participate and compete to win big. At the same time, the studio audience and viewers will be privy to lots of prizes through home play and audience games while catching the excitement as the contestants experience a breathtaking journey to finding a match. The show will feature a range of fun challenges, conflicting conversations and plenty of romantic moments. Viewers can cheer on and vote for their favourite contestants and see if they can find true love. Hello Mr Right will begin airing mid-year and promises to be an exciting and entertaining look at the world of modern dating. The audition for the show began on Friday, April 21 in Abuja, while Port-Harcourt holds on April 24, Ibadan on April 26, and Lagos on April 27, 2023. Interested participants are encouraged to visit site to register.
