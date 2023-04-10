Datti-Ahmed: CJID, SERAP sue NBC, FG over N5m fine imposed on Channels TV

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has been asked to “declare as arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional the N5 million fine imposed on Channels Television over a recent interview with the Labour Party (LP), vicepresidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.” The request is contained in a suit filed by Lagos-based rights groups, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID). Joined as defendants in the suit designated FHC/L/ CS/616/2023 are the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and Mr Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture. It would be recalled that NBC had fined Channels Television N5 million over an interview with Datti Baba-Ahmed on the allegation that the interview ‘violated’ the NBC code.

But in the suit currently before the court, the plaintiffs are asking the court to determine “whether the NBC code used to impose a fine of N5 million on Channels TV and the threat of ‘higher sanctions’ is not inconsistent and incompatible with access to information and media freedom.”

They are equally asking the court to issue “a declaration that the NBC code used by the NBC to impose a fine of N5m on Channels TV and the threat of ‘higher sanctions’ is arbitrary, unconstitutional, and unlawful, as it violates the rights to a fair hearing, freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom.” The Plaintiffs are further seeking “an order setting aside the N5 million fine for being inconsistent and incompatible with Section 22, 36 and 39 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.” The plaintiffs averred: “Imposing any fine whatsoever without due process of law is arbitrary and unconstitutional, as it contravenes the fundamental principles of nemo judex in causa sua, which means one cannot be a judge in his cause and audi alteram partem, which means no one should be condemned unheard.

The legal action – instituted on behalf of the plaintiffs by their lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare, Andrew Nwankwo and Blessing Ogwuche – read in part: “The grounds for imposing a fine of N5 million on Channels TV fail to meet the requirements of legality, necessity, and proportionality. “The plaintiffs recognise the mandates of NBC to regulate broadcasting. However, the exercise of such mandates, including imposing any fine, must follow the thresholds and guidelines set by the right to freedom of expression and media freedom.” No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

Like this: Like Loading...