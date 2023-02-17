Datti-Ahmed expresses concern on new bank note deadline

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, yesterday described the extension of the deadline for the naira swap as a weakness on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari. Datti, who was on a courtesy visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, contended that for Buhari to have shifted grounds twice, there is that propensity to extend the deadline again. He said: “It is a mixed feeling because when you see a President bulging once, however small, those that prevailed on him to bulge will see a glimmer of hope to press further.

“Maybe this President is becoming a weakling as they would say a lame duck President and if you seed one inch, you are likely to seed another inch. “So it is a lot of concern for us for the President to change position literally nine days to the election.” Speaking while receiving the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe Agbaogidi, made public the resolutions of the joint body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the body of Archbishops and Bishops on the coming election.

