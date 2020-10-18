News

Dauda’s reinstatement: Presidency files notice of appeal, warns against national security breach

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Presidency yesterday said its lawyers had appealed the reinstatement of former Acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria. Dauda was dismissed on March 6, 2018 over corruption allegations.

 

The former NIA boss, without challenging his dismissal, had dragged the Federal Government to court to demand his reinstatement, a prayer granted by the National Industrial Court on Thursday, with N1 million compensation against the defendant. But a Presidency official, yesterday, said “government’s lawyers have filed a notice of appeal and stay of execution of the judgment, adding that ‘the issue surrounding this case is a national security matter, and will not be taken lightly’.”

 

In an originating summons filed through his counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) and marked NICN/ ABJ/136/2018, Dauda had asked the court to determine whether the procedure adopted by the defendants in the case leading to his purported dismissal was in compliance with Article 8(1) and (2) of the National Securities Agency Act (CAPS 278) 1986.

 

He also asked the court to determine whether the purported letter dismissing him issued on March 6, 2018 was not unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever. The former acting NIA boss equally asked the court to reinstate him as director; and order for the payment of his salaries and other entitlements from the date of his unlawful dismissal to the date of his reinstatement.

 

Delivering judgment, Justice Olufunke Anuwe granted all the reliefs sought by the claimant. The judge declared Duada’s dismissal illegal, null and void, and ordered for his immediate reinstatement.

 

The presidency, in the statement, however, hinted that it had filed for stay of execution, warning that the matter bordered on national security and would not be taken lightly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila celebrates AbdulSamad Isiaka Rabiu at 60

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has eulogised the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji AbdulSamad Isiaka Rabiu, as he clocks 60. Gbajabiamila said the founder of the BUA Group was worthy of being celebrated as a foremost industrialist that had become a major employer of labour in the country. […]
News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across country

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…to execute President’s order to the letter The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Thursday, assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North East, which has lingered for over 10 years, the state is confronted with other security challenges, occasioned by […]
News

Ondo Assembly plots Akeredolu’s Deputy’s removal

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

•Deputy insists on 21-day ultimatum to transmit power   Plots yesterday heightened in Ondo State to sack deputy governor Agboola Ajayi following his running battle with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the state’s House of Assembly may have put machinery in motion to impeach him.   According to findings, the impeachment proceedings against Ajayi might kick […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: