Daughter's rights: Woman sues businessman, five others for N250m in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

One Hajiya Habiba Aliyu Aliyu, a resident of Unguwar Dosa in Kaduna State, has filed a civil suit before a Federal High Court in Kano seeking N250 million damages from Mudassir, Mudatex and Brothers and five other defendants for allegedly infringement on the rights of her deceased daughter, Nafisa Aliyu, by marketing her pictures and artworks on their textile materials without her consent or that of her late daughter.

Hajiya Aliyu said she approached the court seeking for justice against the defendants who she alleged had copied the artworks of her late daughter Nafisa Ibrahim from her Facebook page and used it to attract customers to their textile goods globally.

Hajiya Habiba, through her counsel, Barrister Aliyu Suleiman Jatau, argued that selling, marketing, retailing and distributing of Mudatex Textiles Materials and products of other four defendants with the artworks pictures of her deceased daughter has impinged on her rights.

Other defendants in the suit are Ms Ling Haiying a Chinese national, Hong Kong Runda Textile Company Limited, Mudatex Brothers, Dan Kano na Kano and Sani Tahir.

When case resumed for hearing only Sani Tahir’s counsel Barrister Nuraddeen Ayagi attended the session but none of the other five defendants or their lawyers were present.

Barrister Ayagi filed preliminary objection against the plaintiff arguing that his client, Sani Tahir, has no case in the allegations.

Justice Saadatu Ibrahim Mark of the Federal High Court 3 Kano, adjourned the case to December 1, 2020 to hear the preliminary objection by Barrister Ayagi.

