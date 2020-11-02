Sports

David Alaba’s future in doubt as Bayern withdraw contract offer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bayern Munich have withdrawn their contract offer to David Alaba, after failing to reach an agreement with the defender.
The club’s president, Herbert Hainer, has revealed a deadline of October 31 was set to reach an agreement.
Negotiations have now ended, after Alaba’s agent indicated their latest offer was not acceptable.
The Austria international’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he will be free to discuss terms with rival clubs from January.
A host of sides have been linked with a move for the defender, most notably Serie A champions Juventus.
“We presented him with a really, very good very fair, competitive offer – especially during these times,” Hainer told BR24Sport.
“We told David’s agent during the last meeting that we wanted clarity and an answer by the end of October, because we want to plan for such an important position and personnel. But we didn’t hear anything.
“Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic then contacted the agent and the answer was that the offer is still unsatisfying and that we should think more.
“We then decided to take the offer off the table completely. That means there is no longer any offer.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Match-fixing scandal rocks French Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  French prosecutors on Tuesday (Oct 6) said they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open. The prosecutors’ office said the investigation into “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption”, was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair of Andreea Mitu and […]
Sports

Alonso cleared for Indy 500 after U.S. visa hurdle

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso is clear to compete in this month’s Indianapolis 500 after resolving a U.S. visa hurdle, McLaren F1 team boss Zak Brown said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters at the British Grand Prix, Brown said the Spaniard would travel to the U.S. next week.   “As you can imagine, […]
Sports

EPL: Late Son goal breaks stubborn Burnley’s resistance

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Baggies hold Brighton Son Heung-min and Harry Kane linked up yet again for the only goal as Tottenham claimed a fortunate win away to Burnley. Kane headed Erik Lamela’s pass into the path of Son, who headed home Spurs’ first effort on target. That is the 29th time the pair have combined for a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: