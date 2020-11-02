David Alaba’s future in doubt as Bayern withdraw contract offer

Bayern Munich have withdrawn their contract offer to David Alaba, after failing to reach an agreement with the defender.

The club’s president, Herbert Hainer, has revealed a deadline of October 31 was set to reach an agreement.

Negotiations have now ended, after Alaba’s agent indicated their latest offer was not acceptable.

The Austria international’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he will be free to discuss terms with rival clubs from January.

A host of sides have been linked with a move for the defender, most notably Serie A champions Juventus.

“We presented him with a really, very good very fair, competitive offer – especially during these times,” Hainer told BR24Sport.

“We told David’s agent during the last meeting that we wanted clarity and an answer by the end of October, because we want to plan for such an important position and personnel. But we didn’t hear anything.

“Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic then contacted the agent and the answer was that the offer is still unsatisfying and that we should think more.

“We then decided to take the offer off the table completely. That means there is no longer any offer.”

Like this: Like Loading...