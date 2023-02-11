News

David Badejo Set To Bury Mother-In-Law In Grand Style

David Badejo, a registered FIFA football intermediary and the CEO of Hourglass Sport Promotions UK Limited, the present Chairman of the Nigeria Super Eagles Supporters Club in the UK is set to bury his mother-in-law; Mrs. Victoria Meadows-Ogunbana JP (Nee Johnson-Agiri), who passed away on January 15, 2023, at 72, in grand style.

The final outing for the departed soul, who was fondly called Mama Magodo, begins with Service of Songs at the RCCG Victory Chapel (My Father’s House), Magodo, GRA Phase 2, Lagos on Wednesday February 15, 2023 at 4pm.

This will be followed by Christian Wake at The Johnson-Agiri House, Recreation Circle/Stadium, Epe, Lagos State on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 5pm.

Funeral service for Mrs. Victoria Meadows-Ogunbana will hold at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Popo Oba, Epe, Lagos State on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11 am. Reception follows at the Church Hall immediately.

David Badejo, a bonafide member of the special Olympics Ireland and UK, will support his wife, Mrs. Toyin Badejo, the grand daughter of Chief Johnson Agiri, a reputable philanthropist and four times Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos State, as she bid her loving mother, Mrs. Adeyinka Victoria Meadows-Ogunbana, final farewell.

 

Our Reporters

